Jehan to race for Maserati MSG Racing in Formula E from next year

September 27, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Chennai

S. Dipak Ragav
Jehan Daruvala

Jehan Daruvala | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian racer Jehan Daurvala will make his professional racing debut next year in the FIA Formula E Championship with Maserati MSG Racing.

After four seasons in Formula 2, Daruvala will switch to the single-seater electric series next year, partnering with Maximilian Günther.

‘Track to road’, net zero carbon, fun racing: is Formula E delivering

The 24-year-old was the reserve driver for Indian team Mahindra Racing this year in Formula E alongside his Formula 2 commitments for MP Motorsport. He will be the second Indian after Karun Chandhok — who raced for Mahindra Racing in the first year in 2014-15 — to enter Formula E.

“I am super excited for my first season in Formula E and my first season as a professional racing driver. I think it will be the hardest challenge in my career, and I am looking forward to it,” said Daruvala after securing the drive.

“I learnt a lot on the sidelines last year because Formula E is very different from what I am used to. But now I am looking forward to being a race driver. Everyone thought I would naturally go to Mahindra, but it was huge when I got the opportunity from Maserati MSG Racing. They are a brand with a lot of heritage.”

Formula E race may not come to Hyderabad in 2024

Explaining the decision to hire the Indian, team principal James Rossiter said, “he caught my eye when he went third fastest in the rookie test in a Mahindra, which was not very competitive, and ended up seventh overall. That was a clear indication that he has the right skill sets to succeed in Formula E. Also, being a race-winner in Formula 2 speaks for itself, and you can’t underestimate how difficult it is to win a race in F2.”

