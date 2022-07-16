Jehan Daruvala set for second F1 test with McLaren

The test, during which Jehan will once again drive the 2021 race-winning MCL35M, will take place on July 18 and 19

After making a successful Formula 1 test debut, India’s Jehan Daruvala will now take part in a second two-day test with former champions McLaren at the Portimao circuit in Portugal next week.

The test, during which Jehan will once again drive the 2021 race-winning MCL35M, will take place on July 18 and 19.

The 23-year-old completed over 130 laps of Silverstone during his first Formula One outing with the British team last month during which he impressed with his fitness, how quickly he adapted to F1 machinery, his feedback and his ability to assimilate information from the engineers.

Next week’s test in Portimao, his second time in a Formula One car, will allow Jehan to build on that strong outing and further prepare him as he bids to become only the third Indian to race at the pinnacle of the sport.

Jehan, who currently competes with Prema Racing in feeder series Formula 2 and is a part of the Red Bull Junior Team, is now eligible for a Formula One superlicense, having both the required points and mileage in last year’s F1 car.

“My first taste of Formula One machinery was surreal and I can’t wait to get back in the car again in Portimao,” Jehan said.

“I came away from the Silverstone test with a lot of confidence as both from a driving and physical perspective I did well and covered more than two race distances absolutely trouble-free.

“My dream has always been to race in Formula One and this test will build on what we achieved at Silverstone” The Portimao test, like the Silverstone outing, is part of McLaren’s Testing Previous Car (TPC) programme, which the team is running to evaluate young, up and coming drivers.

The Mumbai Falcons, who are supporting Jehan’s Formula 2 title bid, said, “The second McLaren test marks yet another milestone in Jehan’s journey to Formula One. He impressed on his Formula One debut at Silverstone and we are confident that with this second test Jehan will continue to prove that he belongs on the grand prix grid.”