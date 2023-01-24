HamberMenu
Jehan Daruvala joins champions MP Motorsport for 2023 F2 season

Jehan will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing

January 24, 2023 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - MUMBAI

S. Dipak Ragav
India’s 24-year-old Jehan Daruvala will race for reigning Formula 2 champions MP Motorsport of Netherlands, as he returns to the Formula One feeder series for a fourth season in 2023. 

India’s Jehan Daruvala will race for reigning Formula 2 champions MP Motorsport of Netherlands, as he returns to the Formula One feeder series for a fourth season in 2023. The 24-year-old will drive alongside Norwegian Dennis Hauger, his Prema Racing teammate from last year.

Jehan will combine his F2 campaign with his Formula E role with Indian manufacturer Mahindra Racing, who announced him as a reserve driver in November. The announcement means, there will be two Indians on the F2 grid in 2023 with Kush Maini already announced as a driver for Campos Racing.

