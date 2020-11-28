Jeet, Dhruv occupy front row

Raghul quickest in Super Stock category

Hyderabad’s Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) took the pole in the premier Indian Touring Cars class in the third and final round of the MRF-MMSC FMSCI National car racing championships which commenced at the MMRT here on Saturday. Heavy showers in the afternoon forced curtailment of the day’s schedule.

Jhabakh and teammate Dhruv Mohite from Kolhapur occupied the front row ahead of Coimbatore veteran and championship leader Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) who, incidentally, had topped the practice sessions.

Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) was the quickest in the Super Stock category while T.S. Diljith from Thrissur snatched pole position in the MRF Saloon Car series class (Toyota Etios).

All the three categories will be on a combined grid for the three races to be run on Sunday while the Formula LGB 1300 will have four runs.

The results (qualifying):

Indian Touring Cars: 1. Jeet Jhabakh (FB Motorsport) (2m, 02.041s); 2. Dhruv Mohite (FB Motorsport) (2:02.599); 3. Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) (2:03.392).

Super Stock: 1. Raghul Rangasamy (Performance Racing) (2:09.276); 2. Rithvik Thomas (Race Concepts) (2:10.038); 3. Alisha Abdullah (Race Concepts) (2:16.115).

MRF Saloon Car series: 1. T.S. Diljith (Thrissur) (2:15.996); 2. A. Balaprasath (Chennai) (2:18.969); 3. Chetan Korada (Chennai) (2:20.943).