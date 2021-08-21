Jagan retains his crown in style

Alwin Sundar and Kavin Quintal also ride to victories

Defending champion Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) did as he pleased on his super-quick Apache RTR 160 bike to win the premium Pro-Stock 165cc Open race in the first round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 at the MMRT, here on Saturday.

Earlier, Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports), who turns 19 in a week’s time, gave himself an advance birthday gift by taking the Novice (Stock 165cc) race from fifth on the grid.

Another notable winner was 16-year-old Kavin Quintal from Chennai in the high-end NSF 250R class of the Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup.

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned): National championship: Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race One): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (11mins, 50.845secs), 2. Rajiv Sethu (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (11:55.312), 3. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:57.519).

Novice (Stock, 165cc, Race One): 1. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) (13:09.026), 2. Anfal A (Rockstar Racing) (13:09.157), 3. Teja TVR Namburu (Gusto Racing) (13:09.335).

One-Make championships: Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup–NSF 250 Open (Race One): 1. Kavin Quintal (Chennai) (11:04.310), 2. Varoon Sadasivam (Chennai) (11:15.762), 3. Geoffrey Reviven Emmanuel (Chennai) (11:16.398).

Honda CBR 150 (Race One): 1. Rakshith S Dave (Chennai) (13:12.373), 2. Prakash Kamath (Bokharo Steel City) (13:17.189), 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) (13:21.759).

Honda Hornet 2.0 (Race One): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (13:28.543), 2. Veera Ashwin Lal (Madurai) (13:49.116), 3. Sudheer Sudhakar (New Delhi) (13:52.208).

TVS Apache RR 310 Open (Race One): 1. Amarnath Menon (Kerala) (12:18.421), 2. Yashas RL (Bengaluru) (12:19.175), 3. Jagadeesh N (Bengaluru) (12:19.737).

TVS Rookie (RTR 200, Race One): 1. Jinendra Kiran Sangave (Kolhapur) (13:00.501), 2. Zenas Zhotan Bailey (Auroville) (13:21.271), 3, Jagathishree (Chennai) (13:21.432).

TVS Girls (RTR 200, Five laps): 1. Rakshita Srihari Dave (Chennai) (11:21.305), 2. Adlin Seles (Chennai) (11:25.725), 3. Nishita Palani (Chennai) (11:32.585).