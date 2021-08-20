Jagan Kumar clinches pole

Good start: Jagan Kumar began his title defence by clinching the qualifying session on Friday.

Chennai

20 August 2021 22:14 IST

Allwin Xavier to start in the front row in the Novice category

The seasoned Jagan Kumar of TVS Racing began his title defence in the premium Pro-Stock 165cc Open category by clinching pole in the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sparks Racing’s Allwin Xavier, put in some consistent laps in the qualifying session, to grab pole position, clocking 02:09.552 in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category which will see 39 riders taking the start in Saturday’s race.

Also qualifying for pole positions in their respective categories were Navaneeth Kumar from Puducherry (TVS One-Make Championship, Open), Baddam Deepika Reddy from Hyderabad (Girls, TVS One-Make Championship) and Prakash Kamat from Bokaro Steel City (Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup, CBR 150).

The results (Qualifying): National Championship: Pro-Stock 165cc Open: 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (1:57.043s); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (1:58.043s); 3. Senthil Kumar (Idemitsu Honda SK69 Racing) (1:59.309s).

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) (2:09.552); 2. Udayi Prakash (Rockers Racing, Coimbatore) (02:09.556); 3. Sarvesh Hanumannavar (Sparks Racing, Hubballi) (02:09.580).

TVS One-Make Championship – Open (Apache RR 310): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (01:56.916); 2. Yashas R.L. 01:57.130); 3. Jagadeesh N. (01:57.741).

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Baddam Deepika Reddy (02:14.675); 2. Rakshita Srihari Dave (02:15.381); 3. Adlin Seles (02:18.090).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup – CBR 150 (Novice): 1. Prakash Kamat (02:11.914); 2. Rakshit S. Dave (02:12.157); 3. Vivek Gaurav (02:12.469).