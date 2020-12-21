Jagan clinches ninth National title, Mohan the novice crown

Crowning glory: Ann Jennifer, Jagan Kumar and Mohan Babu, the 2020 National champions.

CHENNAI

21 December 2020 02:55 IST

Mohan Babu has the last laugh in Novice class

Jagan Kumar swept to the title in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category while Chennai youngster Mohan Babu topped the Novice (Stock 165cc) class after the second and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) at the MMRT here on Sunday.

With this triumph, the 31-year-old Jagan clinched his ninth National crown (125cc in 2009 and eight in the 165cc Open class). The results in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc section were withheld following a technical protest which was subsequently thrown out. However, there was an appeal against the decision and a final verdict is awaited.

The results (provisional, six laps unless mentioned):

Pro-Stock 301-400cc (Race-3): 1. Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts) (11m 44.035s); 2. Rajini Krishnan (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (11:44.322); 3. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing) (11:45.386).

Race-4: 1. Rajini Krishnan (11:49.668); 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing) (11:50.210); 3. Amarnath Menon (SpeedUp Racing) (11:50.321).

Pro-Stock 165cc (Race-3): 1. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) (12:11.699); 2. K.Y. Ahamed (12:15.860); 3. S. Mathana Kumar (Eneos Honda Erula Racing) (12:15.937).

Race-4 (5 laps due to delayed start): 1. S. Mathana Kumar (10:39.908); 2. Sarath Kumar (RACR Castrol Power Racing) (10:44.093); 3. K.Y. Ahamed (10:45.776).

Novice (Stock 165cc, Race-4): 1. Navaneeth Kumar (Rulexx Rockers Racing) (13:08.467); 2. P. Mohan Babu (Pvt, Chennai) (13:08.659); 3. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports) (13:09.147).

TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RTR 310, Race-4): 1. Aditya Rao (Bengaluru) (11:46.052); 2. Vishwadev Muraleedharan (Coimbatore) (11:52.507); 3. V.S. Kishoar (Coimbatore) (11:55.485).

Novice (RTR 200, Race-3): 1. Sudheer Sudhakar (Delhi) (13:16.909); 2. Teja TVR (Hyderabad) (13:17.317); 3. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) (13:18.803).

Race-4: 1. Navaneeth Kumar (13:19.991); 2. Sudheer Sudhakar (13:20.028); 3. Alwin Sundar (13:20.028).

Media (5 laps): 1. Zaran Mody (11:26.925); 2. Anis Shaik (11:32.884); 3. Azaman Chothia (11:33.003).