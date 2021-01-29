It’s going to be challenging: Gill

After winning the first two rounds in Arunachal Pradesh with relative ease, Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif), representing JK Tyre, will face a stiff test in the third round of the FMSCI INRC Rally of Coimbatore for four-wheelers at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Saturday.
And, Gill knows it pretty well, too. “It’s going to be challenging here as the terrain is definitely the roughest that I have seen in the last several years. The rains have made it worse rather than getting it all back together,” he said.
The tarmac terrain in Arunachal was fast and smooth. “This is the complete opposite. Here, it is more of lower speeds and lower average speeds. You got to be smart here,” said the Arjuna awardee.
“It’s a long rally, long stages and there’s going to be lots of stress on the car, specially in the 20km stage — the tyres, the suspension, gearbox and more,” he added.
Gill’s teammate Amittrajit Ghosh said Coimbatore has always been a rough event. “If you see the results every year at least half the grid falls down and so it’s not a flat out event like Arunachal. But it’s good to be back on gravel and rallying again,” he said.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan flagged off the event from the Jenneys Residency here on Friday evening.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath