Italian Rally Championship | Team MRF Tyres triumphs

Clinches the Italian Rally Championship

Team MRF Tyres clinched the Italian Rally Championship (Gravel) title in the Liburna Rally held over the weekend. Coming into the rally, Paolo Andreucci with co-driver Rudy Briani driving the MRF Tyres Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo was chasing Umberto Scandola, who retired early in the rally, for the championship.

It was a tough task for MRF Tyres in the ultra-competitive stages of the Italian championship and Andreucci needed to finish at least second to win.

Four stage wins

The Liburna Rally was run over nine stages and Team MRF Tyres finished inside the top three on each stage, taking four stage wins to finish second.

Andreucci, who won his 12th Italian Championship, helped Team MRF Tyres to its first Italian Rally Championship in its first season itself.

“A great rally ending a great season. At the beginning of the year, we had a goal to get a top-three finish and being crowned champions today is an incredible result,” said Andreucci.

“This is my 12th title and this victory is due to the excellent teamwork from MRF Tyres and the H Sport team. Podium finishes over the last few races is a testament to the amount of hard work that everyone has put into these championships. Our performances over the last few months have been great,” he added.

Team MRF Tyres had also recently sealed the Finnish Rally Championships 2021 crown and will now take part in the final round of the FIA European Rally Championship at the Rally Islas Canarias.