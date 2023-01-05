ADVERTISEMENT

Indian National Car Racing Championship resumes in Chennai after a three-month break

January 05, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - Chennai

The concluding rounds are scheduled on January 20-22 and January 27-29 also at the same venue

S. Dipak Ragav

Ready for action: The racing over the weekend at the Madras International Circuit promises to be exciting and close affairs. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 resumes this weekend after a three-month break with the second round at the Madras International Circuit.

It will be a busy month for the competitors as the third and fourth (concluding) rounds are scheduled for January 20-22 and January 27-29, also at the MIC, to complete the 2022 championship.

Meanwhile, promoter Madras Motor Sports Club, celebrating its 70th anniversary will make event information, including results, via the infoboard application ‘Sportity’. Users may access the information with the password “MRFCARS2022”.

The MRF Formula 2000 will highlight the weekend card with a bouquet of four races, including one held over from the previous round in October that was truncated due to rains.

The other categories — Indian Touring Cars, Indian Junior Touring Cars, Super Stock, MRF Saloon Cars (Toyota Etios) and the Formula LGB 1300 — will all have three races each.

Saloon cars on the track. | Photo Credit: File photo

As for the competition on the track, the races are expected to be close and exciting as was the case in the first round in October. Salem lad Sai Sanjay and Bengaluru’s Chirag Ghorpade won a race apiece in the MRF F2000 where both outings in the first round witnessed wheel-to-wheel competition.

In the premier Indian Touring Cars category, defending champion Arjun Balu (Race Concepts) from Coimbatore, piloting the modified Honda City VTec, was in a league of his own, taking the flag in the only race run in this class.

