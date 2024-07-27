GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INRC Rally of Coimbatore | Aditya Thakur leads the pack on day one

Published - July 27, 2024 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Rayan Rozario
Himachal’s Aditya Thakur and his co-driver Virender Kashyap of Chettinad Sporting blazing to glory on day one of the FMSCI INRC for four wheelers

Himachal’s Aditya Thakur and his co-driver Virender Kashyap of Chettinad Sporting blazing to glory on day one of the FMSCI INRC for four wheelers | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Aditya Thakur (co-driver Virender Kashyap) silenced the big guns with his stunning drive to emerge the overall leader after six stages in the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blueband-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship for four wheelers, here on Saturday.

WRC driver Gaurav Gill (Aniruddh Rangnekar), who is going through a lean patch, came out all guns blazing in the first stage. Thereafter, it was Team Chettinad Sporting’s Aditya all the way.

Aditya had spent most of his time in Coimbatore. “I know the place and the surface, and we set up our car accordingly. We definitely pushed to our limits. The stages were good, and we did not make any mistakes and that’s why we managed to finish on top,” he said.

He credited the lead to Virender. “He has been rallying since I was a young boy. INRC is like breakfast for him. He is spot on and I kept following his notes.”

Himachal’s Aditya Thakur and his co-driver Virender Kashyap of Chettinad Sporting blazing to glory on day one of the FMSCI INRC for four wheelers

Himachal’s Aditya Thakur and his co-driver Virender Kashyap of Chettinad Sporting blazing to glory on day one of the FMSCI INRC for four wheelers | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Sunday’s Kethanur stages are going to be a tough. “It’s my favourite as well. There are no long stages and also, I will be the first car out,” added Aditya, who finished on top in his category, the INRC2.

INRC driver Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik) finished behind Aditya. “I don’t know how, as we lacked the power. The turbo was gone right from stage one. Our top speed was just 100kms an hour. I was just driving through and, obviously, pleased to have finished second,” said Amittrajit.

The results (provisional, day one): Overall: 1. Aditya Thakur / Virender Kashyap (Chettinad Sporting) 01:25:11.200; 2. Amittrajit Ghosh / Ashwin Naik (Arka Motorsports) 01:26:28.200; 3. Karna Kadur / Musa Sherif (Arka Motorsports) 01:26:36.700.

Related Topics

motorsport / motor rallying / motor racing / national championship / sport / sports event / Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.