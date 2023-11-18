HamberMenu
INRC | Harkrishan Wadia and Kunal Kashyap take the overall lead

November 18, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

Sports Bureau
Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Kunal Kashyap), the overall leader in Round 5 of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship. 

Harkrishan Wadia (co-driver Kunal Kashyap), the overall leader in Round 5 of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi’s Harkrishan Wadia and Himachal’s Kunal Kashyap took the overall lead in Round 5 of the Blueband Sports FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship.

At the end of day one of the Robusta Rally of Kodagu, organised by Robusta Adventure and Sports Academy, Harkrishan and co-driver Kashyap finished the tough Anandpura and Polibetta competitive stages driving an INRC2 spec Volkswagen Polo 1.6.

The results (provisional, day one): Overall: 1. Harkrishan Wadia & Kunal Kashyap (Arka Motorsports) (01:00:55.7s); 2. Jahaan Singh Gill & Suraj Keshav Prasad (Snap Racing) (01:01:27.5); 3. Aroor Vikram Rao & A.G. Somayya (Chettinad Sporting) (01:01:47.0).

INRC2: 1. Wadia & Kashyap ) (01:00;55.7); 2. Aroor & Somayya (01:01:47.0); 3. Sahil Khanna & K.N. Harish Gowda (Snap Racing) (01:02:41.8).

INRC3: 1. Jahaan & Suraj (01:01:27.5); 2. Daraious Shroff & Shahid Salman (Chettinad Sporting) (01:02:51.8); 3. Sheshank Jamwal & Ashish Sharma (Arka Motorsports) (01:03:08.2).

INRC4: 1. Abhin Rai & Aravind Dheerendra (Ammyfied Rallying) (01:04:52.4); 2. Vivek Ruthuparna & Athreya Kousgi (Snap Racing) (01:05:34.7); 3. H.M. Prajwal & S.M. Vinay (Pvt.) (1:12:19.2).

Gypsy: 1. Darshan Nachappa & Abhinav Ganapathy (Ammyfied) (01:10:14.6); 2. Sanjay Agarwal & Phalguna Raghavendra (Pvt.) (01:11:28.6); 3. Michu Ganapathy & Venu Ramesh Kumar (Pvt.) (01:11:40.3).

