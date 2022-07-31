INRC: Gill wears the overall crown

JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill (left) and Musa Sherif celebrate after clinching the overall crown in the Rally of Coimbatore | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 31, 2022

Holds firm to his ‘safety first’ strategy despite Kadur’s earnest challenge

Team JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) has had a few disappointing rallies in the recent past, but this time around, he shot back like a true professional to top the overall chart in the Blueband Sports Rally of Coimbatore, the second round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship for four-wheelers at the picturesque Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday.

The seven-time National champion enjoyed a lead of a minute-and-a-half going into the final day. All he had to do was keep the car on the road and bring it safely back home. And, he did that in style for the title.

When Gill switched to ‘relaxed mode’, Arka Motorsport’s Karna Kadur tried his bit to pose some threat by winning the first two stages of the day. He made nine and 10 seconds respectively but, in the third, he did one better and clipped another 30 seconds on the World Rally championship driver.

It was only 43 seconds that separated the two going into the last loop. Tensions ran high, but Gill, the smooth operator that he is, played it calm on the hot and dusty terrain to emerge the hero of the day.

Going against the grain

“It’s difficult to drive slow sometimes and that’s not the natural feeling for me. But, I wanted to do it for the team. A driver has to think and look at the larger picture and ensure that whatever efforts the team has put in it reaps the benefit. At the end of the day, you need the team with you,” said the Delhi star.

“I always had a fixed mind to go fast but, this time, I had fixed to play it safe and, it paid off,” he added.

Chetan Shivram (Nikhil Pai) and Jahaan Singh Gill (Suraj Keshava Prasad) of Team JK Tyre topped the INRC 2 and INRC 3 tables respectively.