INRC: Gill takes early lead

JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) attacking the SM Agro Stage on day one of the Rally of Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 30, 2022 17:28 IST

Ace driver executes a ‘safety first’ strategy to perfection

With a smooth-flowing stage in front of him, JK Tyre’s top star Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif), for once, preferred to drive at a relaxed pace to emerge overall leader on day one of the Blueband Sports Rally of Coimbatore, the second round of the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship for four-wheelers here on Saturday.

It was quite surprising to see the World Rally Championship (WRC) driver touching an average speed of 70. But it was all part of his strategy and was enough and more to take a lead of a minute and a half over his nearest rival Karna Kadur.

“I have never gone this slow in my entire INRC career. This time around, I decided as I wanted to bring the car safely home. This rally is all about playing it safe. There’s no point pushing hard and making huge timings. It’s all about conserving the car and the tyres.”

Musa was surprised as well with the way Gill handled the stages. “I have never seen him drive this slow in the 15 years that we had been together,” he said. “More than the speed it is very important to show the capability of the car and the driver,” said Gill, whose priority is to finish the rally on top.

On Sunday, the drivers will head to the Kethanur windmill farm, where the stages are expected to be rough. With a huge lead in his bag, Gill may further play it safe for the title.