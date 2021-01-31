INRC | Gill takes crown with a round to spare

Coimbatore

31 January 2021 22:17 IST

Third title win in a row this season for the JK Tyre star

Team JK Tyre’s star Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) raced to yet another title win in the FMSCI INRC Rally of Coimbatore for four wheelers at the Kethanur windmill farm here on Sunday.

It was his third title win in a row this season and was enough to seal the championship crown with a round to spare. Going into the final day with a little over a minute’s lead over his nearest rival Dr. Bikku Babu (Bonny Thomas), the three-time APRC champion chose to play it wise in both the stages.

Issues continue

The minor issues that cut short his speed the other day chased him today as well but the experienced star kept his cool right through to emerge a clear winner.

“It was very dry out there and the roads were extremely rough, but I was lucky to have some really strong JK tyres that could withstand the rocks and boulders around.

“Even though we had some electrical issues that hampered our progress, we nursed our car well and managed to win,” said Gill.

“It was a learning curve for us since it was our first gravel rally with this spec of the car. It is a great result for us,” he added.

Bikku thrilled

Bikku, the INRC 2 winner who was on MRF Tyres, was thrilled having finished second overall. “In Arunachal we were doing really well till we had a brake issue but this time we did our job to the best of our ability and it worked.”

After testing his skills on the stages on Saturday, Bikku decided to go hard today and earned the applause of the crowd.

“I am happy to have done well here because Coimbatore has always been my second home,” he said.