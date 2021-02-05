INRC for four-wheelers ends abruptly

COIMBATORE

05 February 2021 22:56 IST

After three successful rounds, the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four wheelers came to an abrupt end with the FMSCI Rally Commission curtailing it to three rounds.

An FMSCI release on Friday stated that the championship stands concluded after the penultimate Round 3 in Coimbatore held last weekend as the minimum criteria was three rounds taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.

It further added that the points accumulated in each category over the three rounds will help in deciding the winners.

Rally Commission chairman Farokh Commissariat revealed that the Council deliberated at length the circumstances and issues that were faced in the last few days. “Due to unavoidable operational and non-operational issues, it became virtually impossible to even consider postponing as that would adversely affect next year’s calendar, which has to begin shortly.”

JK Tyre’s Gaurav Gill was a happy man, having sealed the title in Coimbatore. “It’s quite unfortunate. You cannot blame anybody for this,” he said. “It’s good to plan your path right from the first round. I am glad I sealed it.”