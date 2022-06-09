INMRC Rolon round this weekend

Event returns after a three-year hiatus

After a three-year break, the MRF-MMSCI FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship (INMRC) returns to the Kari Motor Speedway here this weekend.

The five-round championship, which begins on Friday with free practice and a few qualifying sessions, promises to be a thriller as the country’s top riders will be seen in action.

Several of these riders have had the international experience and, obviously, that’s going to add to the thrill. Two-wheeler manufacturers such as TVS, Honda, KTM and Yamaha will battle it out for honours.

The entries have also crossed the 200-mark, which comes as no surprise given the quality of the event.

The weekend card includes the National championship comprising four categories – Pro-Stock 301-400cc and 165cc, Novice (Stock 165cc) and Girls (Stock 165cc) – while Petronas TVS One-Make Championship (301-400cc Open, Rookie, Girls and Media) and Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250R, CBR 150 and Hornet 2.0) are also part of the programme. A new addition is the Stock 301-400cc category which will be run as a support race.

“It’s great to be back here after a three-year break due to the pandemic. We are overwhelmed by the tremendous response for the Rolon round and, that should dish out high quality and exciting races,” said Ajit Thomas, the MMSC Head.

The two Pro-Stock categories will headline the weekend as line-ups include stars such as Rajini Krishnan (301-400cc, RACR Castrol Power) and Jagan Kumar (165cc, Petronas TVS Racing). Both had notched their tenth National titles last season.

The Novice category (under-23) boasts of a massive grid of 32 riders selected from 35 entrants. It will throw up a new champion who, though, will have to earn the title considering the highly competitive field comprising riders who are keen to annex their maiden National crown.

Twenty races will be held during the weekend so, expect plenty of action and more.