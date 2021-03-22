Indian National Rally Championship start from Chennai

CHENNAI

22 March 2021

After a truncated season, the Champion Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 will be back to its full glory and see competitors fight it out over six gruelling rounds across the country.

The upcoming edition of the INRC will start from Chennai, which will also double up as one of the three Asian rounds of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship from April 23 to 25 and culminate in Nagaland (Nov. 12-14).

The INRC 2021 Calendar: 1. Chennai (April 23-25); 2. Bengaluru (May 28-30); 3. Coimbatore (July 17-18); 4. Delhi (Aug. 27-28); 5. Hampi (Oct. 1-3); 6. Nagaland (Nov. 12-14).

The fourth and sixth rounds are subject to FMSCI inspection and confirmation of organiser by the FMSCI.