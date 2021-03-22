Motorsport

Indian National Rally Championship start from Chennai

After a truncated season, the Champion Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2021 will be back to its full glory and see competitors fight it out over six gruelling rounds across the country.

The upcoming edition of the INRC will start from Chennai, which will also double up as one of the three Asian rounds of the FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship from April 23 to 25 and culminate in Nagaland (Nov. 12-14).

The INRC 2021 Calendar: 1. Chennai (April 23-25); 2. Bengaluru (May 28-30); 3. Coimbatore (July 17-18); 4. Delhi (Aug. 27-28); 5. Hampi (Oct. 1-3); 6. Nagaland (Nov. 12-14).

The fourth and sixth rounds are subject to FMSCI inspection and confirmation of organiser by the FMSCI.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 10:50:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/indian-national-rally-championship-start-from-chennai/article34135113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY