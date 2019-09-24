Indian National Rally Championship rally as scheduled

Rumours have been doing the rounds here that the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Popular Rally, the fourth round of the Indian National Rally Championship for cars scheduled at Kochi in November is at stake after the unfortunate incident here involving Gaurav Gill a couple of days ago.

But Vamsi Merla, INRC promoter, cleared the air saying it would run as scheduled.

“It’s a long way to go, but there’s no question of calling off the Kochi event. I have been in touch with the organisers and they assured me that everything is in place.

“We are right now at the stages in the Kottayam region and have been explaining to the people about the rally.

Notices to locals

“We have also been issuing notices to local residents,” said George Varghese of Southern Adventures and Motorsports, the rally organisers.

“There will be spectator control marshals every 750m. They will be locals as they have better interaction and understanding,” he added.

The former driver and navigator at several national rallies also said there would be banners across the area tinforming the public about the dos and don’ts.

“We have given letters to all authorities concerned and have also explained to them how the event will be run.

“They sounded very positive and it will be run as scheduled,” Varghese said.