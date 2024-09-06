GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship | Chiranth Vishwanath secures two pole positions

Published - September 06, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Chennai

Sports Bureau
Chiranth Vishwanath en route his maiden pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category.

Chiranth Vishwanath en route his maiden pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The 17-year-old Chiranth Vishwanath came up with two stunning rides to grab pole positions in both the premier Pro-Stock categories in the fourth and penultimate round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2024 on Friday.

For Chiranth, it was his maiden pole position in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category, and he followed it up by taking P1 in the Pro-Stock 165cc Open class for a rare double. The qualifying sessions dished out exciting fare, with all pole-sitters leaving it very late before delivering the hot laps for P1 slots.

Chiranth Vishwanath.

Chiranth Vishwanath. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Abdul Basim (Rockers Racing) took the top slot in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category while 25-year-old Kaushik Subbiah Ganesan (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) claimed top position in the Stock 301-400cc Novice class.

Senthil Kumar, the championship leader in the Open (Apache RR 310) category, warmed up for the weekend’s double-header by qualifying on pole ahead of Manoj Yesuadiyan and C. Raj Kumar.

In the Girls’ (Apache RTR 200) category, Saimah Ajaz Baig was the fastest, edging out Sarah Khan and V. Aisvariya.

