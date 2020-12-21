Motorsport

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship | Ahamed declared champion

Ahamed.  

TVS Racing’s K.Y. Ahamed from Chennai was declared the rider champion in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC) 2020.

The result was withheld on Sunday due to a protest questioning the legality of a part (radiator) used in Ahamed’s motorcycle. The Race Direction, following the scrutiny of the vehicle, turned down the protest, declaring the part (radiator) legal and that the modification was in line with prescribed technical regulations.

Ahamed finished with a tally of 121 points in the championship, five ahead of Bengaluru’s Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts).

The 2020 National champions:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc: Rider: K.Y. Ahamed (Chennai, TVS Racing). Team: TVS Racing. Manufacturer: TVS.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open: Rider: Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing). Team: TVS Racing. Manufacturer: TVS. Novice (Stock 165cc): Rider: Mohan Babu (Chennai, Privateer). Team: Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha Girls (Stock 165cc): Rider: Anne Jennifer (Chennai, Sparks Racing). Team: Gusto Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

One-make Championship: TVS Open: Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru); Novice: Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry); Girls: Jagruti Kiran Penkar (Kalyan); Media: Zaran Mody.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup: Open (NSF 250R): Sarthak Chavan (Pune); Novice (CBR 150R): Shyam Sundar (Chennai).

