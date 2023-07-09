ADVERTISEMENT

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 | Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan notches major win; double for Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud

July 09, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau

National championship race winners (left to right) - Ann Jennifer, Sarthak Chavan, Rajiv Sethu, and Vignesh Goud. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sarthak Chavan, winner of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI Petronas TVS Racing’s Sarthak Chavan, the 16-year-old from Pune, secured the biggest win of his blossoming racing career when he won the Pro-Stock 165cc Open field in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) completed a double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) completed the second double of the season in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, and the 2020 champion Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) notched her first win of the season in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class.

“Of course, I am thrilled to win the race, my first at this level in the Pro-Stock category. It was a tough outing with so many of us exchanging lead. But after Jagan’s crash, I stepped up the pace a bit and started to brake late which helped me to keep the lead to the finish,” said Sarthak.

The results (provisional, 6 laps unless mentioned):

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 15:17.576s; 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:21.418; 3. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:24.845.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan 15:48.536; 2. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:49.371; 3. Rajiv Sethu 15:49.620.

Race-1 revised result (held on Saturday): 1. Rajiv Sethu 11:49.749; 2. Sarthak Chavan 11:50.287; 3. Jagan Kumar 11:54.150.

Novice (Stock 165cc) (Race-2): 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) 13:03.852; 2. K. Manvith Reddy (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 13:13.061; 3. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) 13:13.085.

Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) 11:02.333; 2. Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) 11:02.564; 3. Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 11:03.172.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250, Race-2, 8 laps): 1. K. Shyam Sundar 15:21.396; 2. A.S. James 15:21.779; 3. Raheesh Khatri 15:22.353.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RR 310): Race-1: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath 11:45.731; 2. Romario John 11:45.812; 3. G. Balaji 11:45.981.

Race-2: 1. Manoj Yesuadiyan 11:45.273; 2. A. Alwin Sundar 11:45.329; 3. Romario John 11:45.563.

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Shreyas Hareesh 12:38.043; 2. Savion Sabu 12:38.222; 3. Nandanan 12:45.605.

EOM

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

motorsport

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US