HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 | Pune teenager Sarthak Chavan notches major win; double for Rajiv Sethu, Vignesh Goud

July 09, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau
National championship race winners (left to right) - Ann Jennifer, Sarthak Chavan, Rajiv Sethu, and Vignesh Goud.

National championship race winners (left to right) - Ann Jennifer, Sarthak Chavan, Rajiv Sethu, and Vignesh Goud. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sarthak Chavan, winner of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race.

Sarthak Chavan, winner of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open race. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI Petronas TVS Racing’s Sarthak Chavan, the 16-year-old from Pune, secured the biggest win of his blossoming racing career when he won the Pro-Stock 165cc Open field in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2022 Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) completed a double in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open category. Hyderabad’s Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) completed the second double of the season in the Novice (Stock 165cc) category, and the 2020 champion Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) notched her first win of the season in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class.

“Of course, I am thrilled to win the race, my first at this level in the Pro-Stock category. It was a tough outing with so many of us exchanging lead. But after Jagan’s crash, I stepped up the pace a bit and started to brake late which helped me to keep the lead to the finish,” said Sarthak.

The results (provisional, 6 laps unless mentioned):

National Championship: Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 15:17.576s; 2. Sarthak Chavan (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:21.418; 3. Jagan Kumar (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:24.845.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open (Race-2, 8 laps): 1. Sarthak Chavan 15:48.536; 2. K.Y. Ahamed (Petronas TVS Racing) 15:49.371; 3. Rajiv Sethu 15:49.620.

Race-1 revised result (held on Saturday): 1. Rajiv Sethu 11:49.749; 2. Sarthak Chavan 11:50.287; 3. Jagan Kumar 11:54.150.

Novice (Stock 165cc) (Race-2): 1. Vignesh Goud (Race’ists Motorcycle Club) 13:03.852; 2. K. Manvith Reddy (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 13:13.061; 3. Savion Sabu (Axor Sparks Racing) 13:13.085.

Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Ann Jennifer (Alpha Racing) 11:02.333; 2. Ryhana Bee (Axor Sparks Racing) 11:02.564; 3. Lani Fernandez (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate) 11:03.172.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup (NSF 250, Race-2, 8 laps): 1. K. Shyam Sundar 15:21.396; 2. A.S. James 15:21.779; 3. Raheesh Khatri 15:22.353.

Petronas TVS One-Make Championship – Open (RR 310): Race-1: 1. Chiranth Vishwanath 11:45.731; 2. Romario John 11:45.812; 3. G. Balaji 11:45.981.

Race-2: 1. Manoj Yesuadiyan 11:45.273; 2. A. Alwin Sundar 11:45.329; 3. Romario John 11:45.563.

Rookie (Apache RTR 200, Race-2): 1. Shreyas Hareesh 12:38.043; 2. Savion Sabu 12:38.222; 3. Nandanan 12:45.605.

EOM

Related Topics

motorsport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.