Indian Motorcycle Racing Championship |Ahamed takes pole position

Ahamed took the pole position in the Pro-Stock 165cc category.

Chennai

04 February 2022 04:22 IST

Leads TVS Racing’s front row sweep in Pro-Stock 165cc

K.Y. Ahamed led a front-row lockout for TVS Racing as he took pole position in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Open category as the fifth and final round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021 commenced at the MMRT here on Thursday.

Ahamed clocked 01 minute, 54.353 seconds while teammates Deepak Ravikumar (01:54.988) and championship leader Jagan Kumar (01:55.179) filled the front row.

Incidentally, Jagan, a nine-time National champion, needs 10 points in this weekend’s double-header to seal the title.

Provisional results (qualifying, best laps):

Pro-Stock 165cc: 1. K.Y. Ahamed (TVS Racing, Chennai) 01min, 54.353s; 2. Deepak Ravikumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) 01:54.988; 3. Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing, Chennai) 01:55.179.

Novice (Stock 165cc): 1. Allwin Xavier (Sparks Racing, Thrissur) 02:07.266; 2. Alwin Sundar (AS Motorsports, Chennai) 02:07.466; 3. Varun Nanjundegowda (Sparks Racing, Mysuru) 02:08.474.

Girls (Stock 165cc): 1. Lani Zena Fernandez (Speed Up Racing, Puducherry) 02:10.011; 2. Ryhana Bee (RACR Castrol Power1 Ultimate, Chennai) 02:10.213; 3. Ann Jennifer (Sparks Racing, Chennai) 02:11.052.

TVS One-Make Championship — Open (RR 310): 1. Ami Van (Auroville) 01:56.505; 2. Jagadeesh N. (Bengaluru) 01:56.724; 3. Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry) 01:56.836.

Girls (Apache RTR 200): 1. Deepika Reddy (Hyderabad) 02:12.895; 2. Rakishitha Dave (Chennai) 02:15.137; 3. Adlin Seles (Chennai) 02:15.206.

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup — CBR 150: 1. Prakash Kamat (Bokaro Steel City) 02:08.265; 2. Vivek Gaurav (Patna) 02:08.559; 3. Theopaul Leander (Chennai) 02:09.128.

Hornet 2.0 (Support class): 1. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) 02:11.712; 2. G. Balaji (Chennai) 02:13.053; 3. Shankar Guru (Chennai) 02:14.264.