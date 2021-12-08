Motorsport

INCRC 2021 set to resume

Ready to rumble: The MRF1600 will headline weekend card with a triple-header as the INCRC makes a comeback  

After a break of close to three months, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 will resume with COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the MMRT here on Friday.

The MRF F1600 will headline the weekend card with a triple-header, while the Formula LGB 1300, the Saloon Cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Volkswagen Polo will have two races apiece in the three-day event.

Of equal significance is the entry-level MRF Saloon Cars category, featuring Toyota Etios. Last season, it made a debut in the National Championship, promoted by the Madras Motor Sports Club, with just six entries, but now boasts of a grid of 25 cars, representing two teams – the Red Line Racing India and Quest Motorsports.

Two young guns who stood out in the first round were teenagers Shahan Ali Mohsin from Agra and Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alva, both products of the National karting championships. Shahan won two of the three races in the MRF F1600 category while Ruhaan (MSport) was adjudged “best rookie” in the Formula LGB 1300.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 10:10:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/incrc-2021-set-to-resume/article37903553.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY