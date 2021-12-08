INCRC 2021 set to resume

The MRF F1600 will headline the weekend card with a triple-header, while the Formula LGB 1300, the Saloon Cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Volkswagen Polo will have two races apiece in the three-day event.

After a break of close to three months, the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2021 will resume with COVID-19 safety protocols in place at the MMRT here on Friday.

The MRF F1600 will headline the weekend card with a triple-header, while the Formula LGB 1300, the Saloon Cars (Indian Touring Cars, Super Stock, Indian Junior Touring Cars) and Volkswagen Polo will have two races apiece in the three-day event.

Of equal significance is the entry-level MRF Saloon Cars category, featuring Toyota Etios. Last season, it made a debut in the National Championship, promoted by the Madras Motor Sports Club, with just six entries, but now boasts of a grid of 25 cars, representing two teams – the Red Line Racing India and Quest Motorsports.

Two young guns who stood out in the first round were teenagers Shahan Ali Mohsin from Agra and Bengaluru’s Ruhaan Alva, both products of the National karting championships. Shahan won two of the three races in the MRF F1600 category while Ruhaan (MSport) was adjudged “best rookie” in the Formula LGB 1300.