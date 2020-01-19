Imran Pasha of TVS Racing wins the Indian National Rally Championship

Imran Pasha of TVS Racing emerged victorious in the sixth and final round of the MRF Mogrip FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship for two-wheelers at Devanahalli near here on Sunday.

Riding an Apache RTR 200, Imran finished in 53 minutes 52.817 seconds, ahead of privateer Yuva Kumar (54:01.915) and teammate D. Sachin (54:25.149).

With the win, Imran was also crowned National champion in Class 4 as title rival Adnan Ahmed logged a DNF (did not finish).

Mangaluru’s Ishan Chandra (56:25.5) won the Class 3 event while local lad Rakesh Kumar triumphed in Class 2.

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1. Imran Pasha 53 minutes, 52.817 seconds; 2. Yuva Kumar 54:01.915; 3. D. Sachin 54:25.149.

Class 1: 1. Yuva Kumar 54:01.915; 2. B. Nikhil 57:41.844; 3. Santhosh Kour 1:15:44.990.

Class 2: 1. Rakesh Kumar 1:00:01.575; 2. Ajin Abraham 1:01:55.919; 3. Azeeb Muhammed 1:03:35.736.

Class 3: 1. Ishan Chandra 56:25.520; 2. B.K. Pavan 58:40.028; 3. P.U. Francis 58:52.540.

Class 4: 1. Imran Pasha 53:52:817; 2. D. Sachin 54:25.149; 3. Samuel Jacob 59:18.346.