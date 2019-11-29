IDEMITSU Honda riders Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar improve their timings

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar finished their practice sessions on a confident note amidst intense competition from Asia’s best riders in the final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International circuit here on Friday.
Rajiv clocked his fastest ever (1:55.084) at the circuit. Senthil, the 19-year-old rookie rider also showed marked improvement. He recorded his personal best lap time of 1:56.942s thus finishing 21st on the grid.
With the battle for AP250 title up for grabs in the last round, the top 15 riders fought in a gap of just 2:045s. But it was Indonesian Rafid Topan Sucipto (1:53:039), followed by A.P Honda Racing Team’s Thai duo of Piyawat Patoomyos (1:53:157) and Muklada Sarapuech (1:53:194) who did one better than the rest in the practice sessions.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.