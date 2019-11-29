IDEMITSU Honda riders Rajiv Sethu, Senthil Kumar improve their timings

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India riders Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar finished their practice sessions on a confident note amidst intense competition from Asia’s best riders in the final round of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at the Chang International circuit here on Friday.

Rajiv clocked his fastest ever (1:55.084) at the circuit. Senthil, the 19-year-old rookie rider also showed marked improvement. He recorded his personal best lap time of 1:56.942s thus finishing 21st on the grid.

With the battle for AP250 title up for grabs in the last round, the top 15 riders fought in a gap of just 2:045s. But it was Indonesian Rafid Topan Sucipto (1:53:039), followed by A.P Honda Racing Team’s Thai duo of Piyawat Patoomyos (1:53:157) and Muklada Sarapuech (1:53:194) who did one better than the rest in the practice sessions.