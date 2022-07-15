Hyderabad | Formula E in India in 2023 will take electric mobility to the masses

British driver Alexander Sims of Mahindra Racing during the final race at the Jakarta E-Prix last month. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Two Indian auto giants in the fray: Mahindra and Tata through Jaguar

The arrival of Formula E in India marks yet another significant milestone for racing enthusiasts in the country. The series is an all-electric championship that tours 12 countries, racing through mostly well-populated urban areas.

It seeks to drive the adoption of electric mobility, showcasing cars that can reach speeds of 280 km/hr. In its ninth season, the championship makes its foray into India with a race on the streets of Hyderabad on February 11, 2023.

“The arrival of Formula E is significant, particularly for manufacturers. We will experience world-class technology in an electric-friendly market. I believe it can bring downstream opportunities, as well as prove an incentive to develop grassroots interventions in the sport,” says Akbar Ebrahim, former racer, and President of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI).

Conducted as a series of 16 races, the Formula E World Championship began in 2014 and acquired FIA (international motorsport governing body) world championship status in 2020. There are already signs that the championship can accelerate both adoption and innovation in the electric vehicle space. Jaguar, Mercedes, Nissan, Porsche and Mahindra are some of the manufacturers fielding teams on the Formula E track.

“On the racing front, Formula E does not have a clear development pyramid. Manufacturers tend to look for experienced drivers who can help in the development of teams on and off the track. So it will be hard for young Indian racers to break into the grid, but the E-Prix will deepen the interest of enthusiasts and grow the fan base for motorsport in India,” says former racer Vicky Chandhok, who is also an FMSCI council member and Vice-President of the Madras Motor Sports Club. “The presence of two Indian automotive giants is also interesting — Mahindra on the circuit, and the Tatas through Jaguar,” he says.

The return of an FIA race to the country after nearly a decade will be hugely motivating for Indian drivers and aspiring racers. The FIA has been enthused by the emergence of a strong market in the 14-25 age group, and it suggests that the sustainability argument of Formula E appeals to a younger audience.

The writer is a sports journalist with over two decades of experience.