Hulkenberg ‘not stressed’ about future

German has performed competitively when called up

Formula One super-sub Nico Hulkenberg said this week he is staying cool as he ponders his future in the sport — not knowing if he could be racing for Red Bull next year or watching from the stands again.

The 33-year-old German has produced outstanding performances when called up at short notice as a reserve driver for Racing Point this year, but knows his hopes of landing a permanent seat rely on other team decisions.

“The situation is that there are 20 seats and that is super limited,” he told the ESPN F1podcast. “Very few numbers... This is a thing that is out of my control and other people make the decision for me - or about me, but I’m not too stressed.”

Hulkenberg said he had produced competitive performances when called up. “When I had the chance — and that’s the one thing, if you are not doing a full season, that is kind of difficult... You’re not that visible and people tend to forget quickly. “They always tend just to remember the last race so it’s not easy to make an impression. I was happy to be able to have some races and to perform well. I think I did what I had to do and now it’s up to them.”

Red Bull beckons?

Hulkenberg has been linked with a potential vacancy at Red Bull where Alex Albon has struggled as teammate to Max Verstappen this year.

The outfit has said it will consider Albon’s future after this weekend’s two-day Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with team chief Christian Horner stressing it is Red Bull’s preference to keep him.

Hulkenberg is likely to be in competition with Sergio Perez, the man he stood in for with Racing Point at both Silverstone races in July, for that seat if Red Bull decide to switch to a more experienced and reliable points-scoring driver alongside Verstappen.