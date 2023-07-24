Hem Raj books berth for INRC Round 4

July 24, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Coimbatore

Hem Raj from Manali did everything right in the qualifying round and the final to finish on top in the Coimbatore Talent Hunt, conducted by INRC promoters Blueband Sports, in a make-shift terrain near the city here on Sunday.

Seventeen drivers from across the country participated in the Talent Hunt in three categories (Stock, modified upto 1.3 and modified upto 1.6) in the qualifying round.

From the 17, seven were picked for the two-lap final (2kms track) and Raj (2:15:71s) did one better than the rest to seal a place in Round 4 of the INRC to be held in Hyderabad in September.

V. Venunath (Kochi) and Praveen Dwarakanath finished second and third.

This is the fourth such Talent Hunt programme conducted by Blueband Sports and it attracted 71 participants in all. The earlier ones were held Dimapur (Nagaland), Chennai and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh). Blueband Sports plans to organise three more this year.

“We have been getting new drivers in every place. The Talent Hunt not only creates an opportunity for the newcomers to showcase their skills but also earns the best an opportunity to drive in the INRC with a fully supported package, which includes start money, tyres and entry fee,” said Musa Sherif, VP Operations, INRC, Blueband Sports.

