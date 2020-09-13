Motorsport

Hamilton wins chaotic Tuscan GP

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany at Mugello Circuit on September 13, 2020 in Scarperia, Italy. | Photo Credit: Bryn Lennon
Reuters MUGELLO 13 September 2020 22:35 IST
Updated: 13 September 2020 22:47 IST

Bottas second; Verstappen crashes out in opening lap

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the 90th win of his Formula One career, one short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record, after a crazy crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that was twice stopped and re-started.

The six-time World champion’s Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull’s Alexander Albon, whose Dutch teammate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel after a second corner collision, took his first career F1 podium.

“It was all a bit of a daze. It was like three races in one day,” gasped Hamilton, who finished 4.880 seconds clear of Bottas for a record 222nd points finish. The race was Ferrari’s 1,000th GP but all it could manage was eighth through Charles Leclerc.

 

The race was first stopped eight laps in after a mass-collision among backmarkers when the safety car, deployed at the end of the opening lap, headed back into the pits. It was red-flagged again with 13 laps remaining when Canadian Lance Stroll crashed his Racing Point after an apparent puncture.

The results: 1. Hamilton (Mercerdes) 2h 19m 35.060s; 2. Bottas (Mercedes) +4.880; 3. Albon (Red Bull) +8.064; 4. Ricciardo (Renault) +10.417; 5. Perez (Racing Point) +15.650; 6. Norris (McLaren) +18.883; 7. Kvyat (AlphaTauri) +21.756; 8. Leclerc (Ferrari) +28.345; 9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +29.770; 10. Vettel (Ferrari) +29.983; 11. Russell (Williams) +32.404; 12. Grosjean (Haas) +42.036; Did Not Finish: Stroll (Racing Point), Ocon (Renault), Latifi (Williams), Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Sainz Jr. (McLaren), Magnussen (Haas), Verstappen (Red Bull) and Gasly (AlphaTauri); Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 190; 2. Bottas 135; 3. Verstappen 110; 4. Norris 65; 5. Albon 63; Constructors: 1. Mercedes 325; 2 Red Bull Racing 173; 3. McLaren 106; 4. Racing Point 92; 5. Renault 83.

