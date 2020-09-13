Hamilton wins chaotic Tuscan GP

MUGELLO

13 September 2020 22:35 IST

Bottas second; Verstappen crashes out in opening lap

Lewis Hamilton celebrated the 90th win of his Formula One career, one short of Michael Schumacher’s all-time record, after a crazy crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday that was twice stopped and re-started.

The six-time World champion’s Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull’s Alexander Albon, whose Dutch teammate Max Verstappen retired in the gravel after a second corner collision, took his first career F1 podium.

“It was all a bit of a daze. It was like three races in one day,” gasped Hamilton, who finished 4.880 seconds clear of Bottas for a record 222nd points finish. The race was Ferrari’s 1,000th GP but all it could manage was eighth through Charles Leclerc.

The race was first stopped eight laps in after a mass-collision among backmarkers when the safety car, deployed at the end of the opening lap, headed back into the pits. It was red-flagged again with 13 laps remaining when Canadian Lance Stroll crashed his Racing Point after an apparent puncture.

The results: 1. Hamilton (Mercerdes) 2h 19m 35.060s; 2. Bottas (Mercedes) +4.880; 3. Albon (Red Bull) +8.064; 4. Ricciardo (Renault) +10.417; 5. Perez (Racing Point) +15.650; 6. Norris (McLaren) +18.883; 7. Kvyat (AlphaTauri) +21.756; 8. Leclerc (Ferrari) +28.345; 9. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +29.770; 10. Vettel (Ferrari) +29.983; 11. Russell (Williams) +32.404; 12. Grosjean (Haas) +42.036; Did Not Finish: Stroll (Racing Point), Ocon (Renault), Latifi (Williams), Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Sainz Jr. (McLaren), Magnussen (Haas), Verstappen (Red Bull) and Gasly (AlphaTauri); Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 190; 2. Bottas 135; 3. Verstappen 110; 4. Norris 65; 5. Albon 63; Constructors: 1. Mercedes 325; 2 Red Bull Racing 173; 3. McLaren 106; 4. Racing Point 92; 5. Renault 83.