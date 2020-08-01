Hamilton scorches the track to take pole

Lewis Hamilton smashed the track record twice on Saturday to grab a record seventh British Grand Prix pole position with a stunning performance in a tense qualifying session.

Hamilton, who seeks a record-increasing seventh Silverstone victory, finished ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by more than three-tenths of a second.

The defending six-time champion and current series leader bounced back from a ragged performance, including a spin, in the first parts of qualifying to claim his 65th pole with Mercedes and the record-increasing 91st of his career.

It was also a record eighth successive Mercedes pole success in Britain on a day when it was clear of the nearest rival Red Bull by a full second, Max Verstappen taking third place on the grid ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris in his McLaren.

The results (qualifying):

1. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Bottas (Mercedes), 3. Verstappen (Red Bull), 4. Leclerc (Ferrari), 5. Norris (McLaren), 6. Stroll (Racing Point), 7. Sainz (Renault), 8. Ricciardo (Renault), 9. Ocon (Renault), 10. Vettel (Ferrari).

11. Gasly (Alpha Tauri), 12. Albon (Red Bull), 13. Hulkenberg (Racing Point), 14. Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), 15. Russell (Williams), 16. Magnussen (Haas), 17. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 18. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 19. Grosjean (Haas) and 20. Latifi (Williams).