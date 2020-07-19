Hamilton roars to victory from pole

A masterful Lewis Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in dominant style, and for a record eighth time, on Sunday.
He drove a tactical race to clinch his 86th career win, five short of Schumacher's record of 91.
Hamilton’s second win of the season lifted him to the top of the standings.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second, a remarkable result after his crew repaired the severe damage to the car’s suspension after he had crashed before the start.
The results: 1. Hamilton (Mercedes) 1h 36m 12.473s; 2. Verstappen (Red Bull) +8.702; 3. Bottas (Mercedes) +9.452; 4. Stroll (Racing Point) +57.579; 5. Albon (Red Bull) +78.316; 6. Vettel (Ferrari) +1 lap; 7. Perez (Racing Point) +1 lap; 8. Ricciardo (Renault) +1 lap; 9. Magnussen (Haas) +1 lap; 10. Sainz (McLaren)+1 lap; 11. Leclerc (Ferrari) +1 lap; 12. Kvyat (Alpha Tauri) +1 lap; 13. Norris (McLaren) +1 lap; 14. Ocon (Renault) +1 lap; 15. Grosjean (Haas) +1 lap; 16. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap; 17. Giovinazzzi (Alfa Romeo) +1 lap; 18. Russell (Williams) +1 lap; 19. Latifi (Williams) +5 laps; Gasly (Alfa Tauri) Retd.
Standings: Drivers: 1. Hamilton 63; 2. Bottas 58; 3. Verstappen 33; 4. Norris 26; 5. Albon 22. Constructors: 1. Mercedes 121; 2 Red Bull Racing 55; 3. McLaren 40; 4. Racing Point 40; 5 Ferrari 27.
