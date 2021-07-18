Hamilton racks up 99th career win

Verstappen crashes out after first lap collision

Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday despite a 10 second penalty for a first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race. The Dutchman was taken to hospital for precautionary tests.

The win was the 99th of seven-times World champion Hamilton’s career .

The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go.

The results: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes); 2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +3.871; 3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 11.125; 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 28.573; 5. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) 42.624; 6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) 43.454; 7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine) 72.093; 8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 74.289; 9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine) 76.162; 10. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) 82.065; 11. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) 85.327; +1 Lap: 12. George Russell (Williams); 13. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo); 14. Nicholas Latifi (Williams); 15. Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo); 16. Sergio Perez (Red Bull); 17. Nikita Mazepin (Haas); 18. Mick Schumacher; DNF: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin); Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

Standings: Drivers: 1. Verstappen 185; 2. Hamilton 177; 3. Norris 113; 4. Bottas 108; 5. Perez 104. Constructors: 1. Red Bull 289; 2. Mercedes 285; 3. McLaren 163; 4. Ferrari 148; 5. AlphaTauri 49.