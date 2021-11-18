Motorsport

Hamilton on a crest ahead of Qatar challenge

Pumped up: Hamilton heads for the inaugural Qatar GP on the back of arguably his greatest triumph.   | Photo Credit: Peter Fox

Fresh from arguably his greatest triumph, Lewis Hamilton will be on the crest of a wave this weekend as he seeks another momentous victory over Max Verstappen at the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

Just days after the most spectacular win of his career at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the 36-year-old, a keen surfer, will be powered by Mercedes’ fighting spirit and a sense of shifting momentum at the Losail International Circuit.

New power-unit

Protests, controversies and stewards’ reviews aside, Hamilton knows that if he has the same clear speed advantage, courtesy of his new Mercedes power-unit, he can further trim Verstappen’s championship lead.

The Dutchman held a 14-point advantage after Brazil, but that may be reduced if a review of his aggressive move to defend his lead at Interlagos results in a penalty that affects the race result.

A five-second sanction would relegate him to third and cost him three points, adding more ire to Red Bull’s mounting anger, and apparent disbelief at Hamilton’s speed.

“If Hamilton is also so superior this weekend in Qatar, and then in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, we can write off the title,” Red Bull’s influential advisor Helmut Marko told F1-Insider.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2021 11:56:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/motorsport/hamilton-on-a-crest-ahead-of-qatar-challenge/article37568761.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY