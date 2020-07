Hamilton means business

Setting the pace: Lewis Hamilton made his intentions clear by steering his all-black Mercedes to the top times.

SPIELBERG

03 July 2020 21:44 IST

Leads the ‘Black Arrows’ to a 1-2 in both practice sessions

Lewis Hamilton began his quest for a record-equalling seventh World title by topping the times on Friday as Formula One roared back with a full day’s practice for the belated season-opening Austrian Grand Prix.

Three months after the cancelled traditional curtain-raiser in Australia and six months on from the last race, it was business as usual from the dominant ‘Black Arrows’ Mercedes men with Valtteri Bottas next fastest as the sport re-started after its longest off-season.

Racing Point follows

Hamilton, in commanding form in both the morning and afternoon sessions, was quickest in one minute and 4.304 seconds to lead Bottas by 0.197 seconds and third-placed Sergio Perez, in Racing Point’s pink Mercedes, by 0.657. Sebastian Vettel, in his last season with Ferrari, was fourth for the Italian outfit ahead of McLaren-bound Daniel Ricciardo of Renault and Lando Norris of McLaren.

Advertising

Advertising

Lance Stroll, in the second Racing Point car, modelled on the hugely-successful 2019 title-winning Mercedes, was seventh ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc in the second Ferrari and his future team-mate Carlos Sainz of McLaren.

Hamilton, who has been an outspoken supporter of the campaign for equality and diversity since the death of American George Floyd last month, revealed a statement ‘Black Lives Matter’ helmet before climbing into his Mercedes.

Making a statement

His Mercedes W11 car was also running in revised new black livery, instead of the team’s traditional silver, with a message to ‘End Racism’ on the halo.

“For a long time, we’ve been planning for the livery change for the car, for the (driver) suit change and I have also designed my helmet in black,” said Hamilton, speaking on a video released on social media.