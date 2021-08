Hamilton is second after Vettel disqualification

Budapest

02 August 2021 22:39 IST

Latter’s car deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race

Four-time World champion Sebastian Vettel was disqualified from the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and stripped of second place, the FIA said. Vettel’s Aston Martin car was deemed to have insufficient fuel left after the race.

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was promoted to second place behind race winner, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon with Carlos Sainz in a Ferrari inheriting third place.

World champion Hamilton now has a seven-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen who moved up a place from 10th to ninth after Vettel’s banishment.

“After the race it was not possible to take a 1.0 litre sample of fuel from car 5,” said an FIA statement released five hours after the chaotic race ended at the Hungaroring.

“The team was given several opportunities to attempt to remove the required amount of fuel from the tank, however it was only possible to pump 0.3 litres out.

“Given this situation, car No. 5 is not in compliance with the requirements of FIA Technical Regulations,” FIA added.

The decision robbed Aston Martin of what would have been its second podium of the 2021 season.