ADVERTISEMENT

Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory

Published - July 07, 2024 09:24 pm IST - SILVERSTONE, England

Mercedes driver’s last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021, and Sunday was a record-extending 104th of his career

Reuters

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix on July 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win on July 7.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver's last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and Sunday was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third. Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Formula One

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US