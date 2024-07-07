GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory

Mercedes driver’s last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 5, 2021, and Sunday was a record-extending 104th of his career

Published - July 07, 2024 09:24 pm IST - SILVERSTONE, England

Reuters
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix on July 7, 2024

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates after winning the British Grand Prix on July 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton took his first Formula One victory in 945 days with a record ninth British Grand Prix win on July 7.

The 39-year-old Mercedes driver's last win before Silverstone was in Saudi Arabia on December 5, 2021, and Sunday was a record-extending 104th of his career.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen finished 1.4 seconds behind, extending his overall lead, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third. Mercedes' pole-sitter George Russell retired with a suspected water system issue.

Related Topics

Formula One

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.