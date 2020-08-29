Hamilton drives to another pole

Wakanda forever: Hamilton pays tribute to Boseman.

Spa-Francorchamps

29 August 2020 22:30 IST

Bottas ensures another Mercedes front-row lock

World champion Lewis Hamilton powered to the Belgian Grand Prix pole with a flawless demonstration of speed as teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the second quickest time to ensure another front row lock-out for Mercedes.

Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 41.252 seconds in the final seconds of a session that he dominated in a personal tribute to the Hollywood film actor Chadwick Boseman. “This is a really important pole for me because I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away... It has been such a heavy year for all of us so it rocked me. I wanted to go out there and drive to perfection because of what he has done for our people and how he has shown young kids what is possible.”

Starting grid: 1. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Bottas (Mercedes), 3. Verstappen (Red Bull), 4. Ricciardo (Renault), 5. Albon (Red Bull), 6. Ocon (Renault), 7. Sainz Jr. (McLaren), 8. Perez (Racing Point), 9. Stroll (Racing Point).

10. Norris (McLaren), 11. Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 12. Gasly (AlphaTauri), 13. Leclerc (Ferrari), 14. Vettel (Ferrari), 15. Russell (Williams), 16. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 17. Grosjean (Haas), 18. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 19. Latifi (Williams) and 20. Magnussen (Haas).