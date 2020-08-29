Hamilton drives to another pole

World champion Lewis Hamilton powered to the Belgian Grand Prix pole with a flawless demonstration of speed as teammate Valtteri Bottas posted the second quickest time to ensure another front row lock-out for Mercedes.
Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 41.252 seconds in the final seconds of a session that he dominated in a personal tribute to the Hollywood film actor Chadwick Boseman. “This is a really important pole for me because I woke up to the saddest news of Chadwick passing away... It has been such a heavy year for all of us so it rocked me. I wanted to go out there and drive to perfection because of what he has done for our people and how he has shown young kids what is possible.”
Starting grid: 1. Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Bottas (Mercedes), 3. Verstappen (Red Bull), 4. Ricciardo (Renault), 5. Albon (Red Bull), 6. Ocon (Renault), 7. Sainz Jr. (McLaren), 8. Perez (Racing Point), 9. Stroll (Racing Point).
10. Norris (McLaren), 11. Kvyat (AlphaTauri), 12. Gasly (AlphaTauri), 13. Leclerc (Ferrari), 14. Vettel (Ferrari), 15. Russell (Williams), 16. Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), 17. Grosjean (Haas), 18. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 19. Latifi (Williams) and 20. Magnussen (Haas).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath