Good start for Poovamma

Patiala

19 February 2021 03:45 IST

Chanda shocks Lili; Noah Nirmal Tom suffers injury

M.R. Poovamma won the women’s 400m comfortably but there were some big surprises in the Indian Grand Prix-1 on Thursday. The 30-year-old defeated Kiran Pahal, who surprised many when she clocked an impressive 52.73s in the 2019 National Open in Ranchi. Poovamma clocked 53.45s, a good time to start the season.

Muhammed Anas, who made his 100m debut, shocked Indian record holder Amiya Kumar Mallick while finishing second to Krishnakumar Rane in 10.70s. Dutee Chand was the fastest woman.

K.M. Chanda improved her personal best by nearly five seconds while winning the 800m in 2:04.91s. Arokia Rajiv won the men’s 200m in 21.40s.

The winners: Men: 100m: Krishnakumar Rane (Mah) 10.68s. 200m: Arokia Rajiv (TN) 21.40s. 400m: Naganathan Pandi (TN) 47.32s. 800m: Ankesh Chaudhary (HP) 1:52.82s. 5000m: Kishan Narsi Tadvi (Mah) 14:52.70s. 400m hurdles: A. Dharun (TN) 51.33s. Long jump: Yugant Singh (UP) 7.62m. Triple jump: Eldhose Paul (Ker) 16.56m. Shot put: Sahib Singh (Del) 17.67m. Women: 100m: Dutee Chand (Odi) 11.51s. 200m: Anjali Devi (Har) 23.57s. 400m: M.R. Poovamma (Kar) 53.45s. 800m: Chanda (Del) 2:04.91s. Long jump: Mareena George (Ker) 6.11m. Shot put: Kachnar Chaudhary (Raj) 14.38m.