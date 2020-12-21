Gill in roaring form

Unstoppable: Gill and partner Sherif won all the special stages.

ITANAGAR

21 December 2020 02:34 IST

Wins the Rally of Arunachal in convincing fashion

Gaurav Gill continued his winning streak, claiming the Rally of Arunachal, the second round of the Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2020 here on Sunday.

Driving an XUV300, the three-time APRC champion looked in top form and dominated the rally right from the word go. He opened up a considerable gap of around 1:51 minutes in Saturday’s first two night stages and held on to his lead throughout. Gill won all the six special stages, including the four night ones, to consolidate his position at the top of the leaderboard.

The results (provisional):

Overall: 1. Gaurav Gill & Musa Sherif (42:15.000s); 2. Amittrajjit Ghosh & Ashwin Naik (43:48.100); 3. Karna Kadur & Nikhil Pai (44: 57.300).

INRC2: 1. Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival (45:38.600); 2. Sahil Khanna & Vidit Jain (47:42.000); 3. Rahul Kantharaj & Vivek Bhat (47:45..00).

INRC3: 1. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (47:21.500); 2. Fabid Ahmer & Eldo Chacko (47:30.800); 3. Maninder Singh Prince & Vinay Padmashali (48:06.400).

INRC4: 1. Mujeeb Rehman & C.P. Goutham (50:42.300); 2. Vaibhav Marathe & M.K. Suhan (51:28.800); 3. Rohith Iyer & G.M. Manjunath (54:21.600).