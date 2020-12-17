Motorsport

Gill begins campaign with a bang

Topping the charts: Even a flat tyre on the final stage couldn’t stop Gill, left, and Sherif.  

Ace Indian rallyist Gaurav Gill (co-driver Musa Sherif) began his Champions Yacht Club-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship 2020 with a bang, winning the Rally of Arunachal in style here on Thursday.

Gill, driving on JK Tyres, took a total of 56:55.200s to complete eight special stages and win by a margin of 4:25.700s over Karna Kadur. Dean Mascarenhas finished third overall.

The three-time APRC champion was at his best and even a flat tyre on the final stage could not stop him.

Other results:

INRC2: 1. Dean Mascarenhas & Shruptha Padival (1h:02:30.500s); 2. Sahil Khanna & Vidit Jain (1:03:25.900s); 3. Rahul Kantharaj & Vivek Y. Bhatt (1:06:34.300).

INRC3: 1. Maninder Singh Prince & Vinay Kumar (1:05:49.700s); 2. Fabid Ahmer & Eldo Chacko (1:06:05.700s); 3. Aditya Thakur & Virender Kashyap (1:07:07.700s).

INRC4: 1. Lanusanen Pongenar & H.J. Lokaranjan (1:18:03.200s); 2. Khyati Mody & Sagar Mallappa (1:22:53.500s); 3. Rohit Iyer & Manjunath (1:33:11.000s).

