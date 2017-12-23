Gaurav Gill wins Rally of Arunachal

Team Mahindra Adventure’s Gaurav Gill took another measured step towards his fifth MRF FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship, adding the Rally of Arunachal to his conquests here on Saturday.

The three-time APRC champion and his co-driver Musa Sherif were in a class of their own, scorching the two night stages on Friday and winning two out of the four stages on Saturday to the delight of awe-struck fans here in the picturesque Ziro.

“They were the fastest and most technical stages that I have seen in the INRC in many, many years,” Gill said, immediately after his victory. “We had a great car, wonderful set-up and tyres, and we really enjoyed this win,” he added.

Dean Mascarenhas consolidated his position in the INRC 3 class by finishing second in the overall category. In the bargain, he posted his fourth-straight victory in as many rounds in his class to virtually seal the title.

The INRC 2 division was claimed by Younus Ilyas and Harish Kumar as they pipped table toppers Rahul Kanthraj and Vivek Y. Bhatt, gaining a 19.3-second advantage in the opening stage.

Defending champion Karna Kadur and top contender Arjun Rao’s cars stalled just after the start and blocked the road, forcing the organisers to cancel the stage. Both withdrew from the rally, giving a free run to the rest of the field.

The results: INRC: 1. Gaurav Gill (Musa Sherif); 2. Dean Mascarenhas (Shruptha Padival); 3. Amittrajit Ghosh (Ashwin Naik).

INRC 2: 1. Younus Ilyas (Harish Kumar); 2. Rahul Kanthraj (Vivek Y. Bhatt); 3. K.J. Jacob (Venu Ramesh Kumar).

INRC 3: 1. Dean Mascarenhas (Shruptha Padival); 2. Daraius Shroff (Nitin Jacob); 3. Dr. Punyabrata Barma (Mrinmoy Saha).