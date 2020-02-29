Gaurav Gill feted at FMSCI Awards

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, second left, presents the special award to Gaurav Gill. FMSCI president J. Prithiviraj and vice-president Shivu Shivappa, left, are also seen.

New Delhi

29 February 2020 22:15 IST

Rally driver Gaurav Gill took home a special award at the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI) Awards here on Saturday.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju graced the occasion as chief guest and congratulated the national and international champions of Indian motorsports.

The awards witnessed over 110 national champions receive trophies for the national championship and special awards.

Advertising

Advertising

The year 2019 marked a watershed for the sport in India. Gill created history by becoming the first motorsport athlete to be awarded the Arjuna Award.

Similarly, 17-year-old Yash Aradhya is the first-ever motorsport athlete to win the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar.

Inspiring

Rijiju said, “Every sport needs heroes to inspire the next generation of champions. I want to commend all the winners for scripting the stories that will motivate new talent in motorsport and continue to make the country proud like you all have. Seeing the achievements of Indian racers at the national and international level has made me believe that the dawn of Indian motorsports is finally here.”