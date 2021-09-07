Motorsport

Gasly and Tsunoda confirmed at AlphaTauri for 2022

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Scuderia AlphaTauri, Pierre Gasly of France and Scuderia AlphaTauri and Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal Franz Tost. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Reuters 07 September 2021 12:39 IST
Updated: 07 September 2021 12:39 IST

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda will continue to race for AlphaTauri in Formula One next season, the Red Bull-owned team said on September 7.

French driver Gasly won the team's home Italian Grand Prix at Monza last year and finished fourth in the Netherlands last weekend.

Honda-backed Japanese rookie Tsunoda scored points in his debut in Bahrain in March.

Advertising
Advertising

"This year we have seen that the positive relationship between the two, made of a competitiveness on track and a friendship off track, has proven effective for the team," said team boss Franz Tost in a statement.

Comments
More In Motorsport
motor racing
Formula One
Read more...