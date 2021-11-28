Frank Williams, founder of Formula One team, dies at 79

LONDON

28 November 2021 21:51 IST

Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died. He was 79.

Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula One, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in the sport’s history.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family," Williams Racing said in a statement on Sunday.

Williams driver George Russell remembered Williams as a “genuinely wonderful human being.”

Williams’ life is all the more extraordinary by the horrific car crash he suffered in France that left him with injuries so devastating doctors considered turning off his life-support machine.

But his wife Virginia ordered that her husband be kept alive and his sheer determination and courage — characteristics that personified his career — enabled him to continue with the love of his life, albeit from the confines of a wheelchair.

He would remain in his role as Williams team principal for a further 34 years before F1′s greatest family team was sold to an American investment group in August.