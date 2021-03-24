Formula One: Vettel to begin a new innings with Aston Martin

Paris

Sebastian Vettel is feeling optimistic about his new Formula One career with Aston Martin after turning the page on a miserable last season with Ferrari.

Things went from bad to awful for the four-time F1 champion in 2020.

He had just one podium finish and ended 10 of 17 races outside the top 10 last season amid a tense atmosphere worsened by the fact Ferrari did not offer him a new contract.

“The whole year was a challenge. I'm obviously not happy with how last year went in terms of performance, in terms of my performance,” he said.

“There are things that didn't go well and things I would have liked to go differently. It's not a secret that at stages I wasn't at my happiest."

The Aston Martin team runs on Mercedes engines.